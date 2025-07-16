The Isle of Man women’s national football team finished as group winners with an impressive 7-0 victory over hosts Orkney at Kirkwall Grammar on Tuesday afternoon.
In doing do, the Manx side has now reached a record ninth Island Games semi-final.
The Isle of Man needed to win by three clear goals to finish top of the group and it took only 13 minutes to break the deadlock when Rebecca Cole ran into space and squared her pass to Milly Dawson to tap in from close range.
Nine minutes later, they doubled their advantage when Holly Sumner, who was impressive along the left throughout the first half, teed up Cole to convert from close range.
Just after the half-hour mark, it was 3-0. Again finding an opening down the left, Sumner crossed to Cole who raced in at the far post to steer home.
Three minutes later, Cole completed her hat-trick after latching onto Lydia Shaw’s pass. Showing good, close control, she worked an extra yard and fired into the top right from the edge of the area.
On the stroke of half-time, the Manx completed a dominant first 45. Again finding space on the left, Sumner’s cross was flicked on to Dawson who wrestled her way through the defence and converted from close range to make it 5-0 at the break.
After a raft of half-time substitutions, the IoM registered their sixth on 53 minutes when Holly Stephen’s corner was met by Shaw run to nod home.
With the Isle of Man in control, they increased their on 83 minutes. Rosabel Cardy showed some good work along the right and her pass found Ruby Palmer who flicked her effort over the goalkeeper into the net to complete the scoring.
Team: Kayleigh Greggor, Stevie Mallon, Sarah O’Reilly (H/T Shannon Groves), Louise Gibbins, Rebecca Cole (H/T Lisa Costain), Becky Corkish (captain) (Ruby Palmer 75m), Holly Sumner (Holly Stephen), Lydia Shaw (Megan Kelly 60m, Tia Lisy, Milly Dawson (H/T Pippa Wallis), Chloe Teare (Rosabel Cardy 60m).
- The Isle of Man will now meet the Western Isles in the semi-finals tomorrow (Thursday) at Kirkwall Grammar, kicking off at midday.
