Aimee Christian claimed her second 400m hurdles bronze in as many Island Games on Tuesday evening.
At a sun-kissed Pickchoy track, the 21 year old Manx Harrier clocked a time of 1 minute 3.89 seconds, as she finished just behind Guernsey’s Darcey Hodgson and gold medal winner Maria Biskopstø of the Faroes.
Christian’s time was just outside the Isle of Man record of 63.7s she set in a Northern League meeting in June and was six seconds faster than when she finished third in Guernsey two years ago.
Speaking to Manx Radio after the event, Christian said: ‘That was a lot better than Guernsey. I ran stronger to 150m and I ran quicker overall than I did two years ago despite a strong wind.
‘The 200m bend was super windy, but I felt okay until 150 to go when the lactic acid kicked in.
‘I think we all felt the same though - it was a good race between the three of us at the end.’
The Northern AC man ran an absolutely incredible last lap to storm through a top quality field to take third place in the men's 1,500 metres.
He stopped the clock at 3 minutes 57.60 seconds to find just behind silver medallist Christopher Bain of Guernsey and victor Ted Chamberlain of Jersey.
Perry’s Isle of Man team-mate Ryan Corrin finished 12th.
