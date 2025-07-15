The Isle of Man women’s national side registered their first win of the Orkney Island Games with an impressive 6-0 victory over Froya at Holm FC on Monday.
Following the previous day’s frustrating goalless draw, they returned to winning ways with most of the damage done in the first half.
The deadlock was broken on seven minutes after some great work from Chloe Teare down the right who passed inside to Millie Dawson at the near post and her lay-off across goal was met by Holly Sumner to tap into an unguarded net.
With 23 minutes played, the Isle of Man were awarded a penalty following a handball which resulted in a Froyan defender being sent off, but Dawson blazed the spotkick over the crossbar.
The Manx continued to push forward and were rewarded with a second on 26 minutes when Sumner’s low cross picked out Teare at the far post to steer into the net at close range
Two minutes later, Dawson did get on the scoresheet when Teare curled in a corner, finding the striker to head home at the near post.
As the first half was coming to a close, the IoM got their fourth following another penalty after Sumner was tripped.
Pippa Wallis’s effort was parried by the goalkeeper who couldn’t stop it rolling over the line, with the striker rushing in just to make sure.
In doing so, Wallis has become the youngest women’s player to score for the Isle of Man at the Island Games at the age of 16 years three months and 17 days.
After the break, the Manx side was awarded a third penalty and Wallis again took the spot-kick but saw her attempt saved.
With the Isle of Man pouring forward, they had to wait until 70 minutes to score their fifth. Holly Stephen’s corner resulted in a melee, the ball coming off Andersson for an own goal.
Stephen had a speculative effort tipped over the crossbar, but on 88 minutes Anna Shaw intercepted a goal-kick before finding Lisa Costain to drill home an angled strike and complete the scoring.
Isle of Man team: Caitlin Beaty, Stevie Mallon, Anna Shaw, Becky Corkish (Sarah O’Reilly 75m), Pippa Wallis (Lisa Costain 60m), Holly Sumner (Holly Stephen 60m), Lydia Shaw (Louise Gibbins 75m), Tia Lisy, Milly Dawson (Ruby Palmer 75m), Chloe Teare (Rosabel Cardy H/T), Megan Kelly.
- The Isle of Man women play this afternoon against the hosts Orkney, kicking off at 3.30pm.
PAUL HATTON
