The Isle of Man national men’s football team maintained their impressive goalscoring form at this year’s Orkney Island Games with a 10-1 demolition of Froya at Dounby on Monday evening.
After a cautious start, the goal-fest commenced when Sean Doyle cashed in on a mistake from the Norwegian goalkeeper to open the scoring on 10 minutes.
Three minutes later, the lead was doubled when Sam Gelling netted a perfectly-placed shot from distance which flew into the top corner of the Froyan net.
On 20 minutes, Doyle’s angled shot deflected off an opposing defender to make 3-0.
With the Isle of Man in control, skipper Jamie Callister increased the lead by forcing the ball home after their opponents failed to deal with a corner.
Shortly before the interval, Doyle headed home a Joe Berquist cross and in added time Callister was on-hand to skilfully convert a well-placed Tomas Brown corner and make it 6-0 at the break.
Four minutes after the restart, the Isle of Man increased their lead when Brown delivered a well-weighted pass which Jones cleverly converted.
Froya then enjoyed their best spell of the game and, following a corner, Oliver Sorli glanced a header into the net from close range.
Four minutes later though, the Manx side restored their seven-goal cushion when Bergquist fired home a superbly-placed effort from distance.
With 10 minutes remaining, Daniel Pickering was on hand to increase the advantage further when he found the top corner with a well-struck effort following some good work from Brown on the right.
The scoring was rounded off by Lee Gale from the penalty spot after Brown had been tripped in the area.
This result strengthens the Manx chances of progressing to the semi-finals.
Isle of Man team: Jay Gandy, Harry Best (Chris Bass Jr 68m), Morgan Naylor (Daniel Pickering 68m), Matthew Woods, Jamie Callister (captain) (Karl Clark 68m), Stewart Smith, Sean Doyle (Frank Jones H/T), Tomas Brown, Joe Bergquist (Lee Gale 75m), Sammy Gelling (Joao Marques H/T), Connor Clark (Daniel Simpson 80m).
