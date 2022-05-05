Business leaders from the UK, Ireland and USA experienced the best that the Isle of Man has to offer during a networking event organised by the British and Irish Trading Alliance (BITA).

The ‘3-Day Spectacular’, held last week, was the biggest event organised by the Isle of Man Chapter of BITA since lockdown.

Visitors enjoyed social and networking events, as well as visits to tourist attractions. Sustainability and related topics were themes running throughout the three days. The aim of the tour was to showcase the island both as a visitor destination and as an international business centre.

Dean Koocher had made the journey from Rhode Island, United States of America, to attend the event. Dean is managing director of the New York-based company Kidstream, an award-winning business which makes commercial-free television shows for children.

His journey to the island is a good example of the international reach of BITA’s business network which, in addition to regional Chapters across the British Isles, also has a global forum.

Dean was introduced to BITA, and the Isle of Man, by Paul Hardman who is joint owner of Douglas-based Flix, an animation studio based here on the island. Flix’ impressive portfolio includes the popular BBC CBeebies show, Dog Loves Books.

Dean said that Kidstream was considering relocating its world headquarters to the island because of the advantages it offers, both as an international business centre and in terms of the quality of life.

He said: ‘It’s my second visit to the island: I came here in September last year. I enjoy just being here.

‘It’s a great place with great people.

‘I feel the Manx Government has been welcoming and supportive to Kidstream relocating, and that is a big thing for us.’

Mr Hardman said: ‘One of things we’re keen to promote is that the Isle of Man sits in a prime location between two strongholds of animation – the UK and Ireland. There are a lot of opportunities here to work with the industry in the UK and Ireland, and that’s one of the reasons we’re here today to support BITA.’

The event concluded on Friday with a round of golf at Mount Murray, followed by a business networking lunch at the Comis Hotel with the guest of honour, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer.