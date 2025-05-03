The Coastguard helicopter, Douglas lifeboat and Coastguard volunteers were called out after three paddle boarders got into difficulty in Laxey Bay.
A member of the public raised the alarm just after midday today (Saturday),
Three paddle boarders were being taken out to sea in the bay and were not able to get back to shore.
Douglas Coastguards were paged to respond to the incident and ambulance crews were also dispatched along with Douglas Lifeboat and a Coastguard helicopter.
Fortunately as the rescue teams arrived at the scene a dingy that was in the bay was able to get the paddle boarders in tow and get them back to shore.
Once ashore, they were checked over and found to be no worse for their ordeal.