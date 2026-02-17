A total of 76 government employees have taken a sabbatical over the past three years, the Cabinet Office Minister has revealed.
A sabbatical, often described as a career break, is an extended period of authorised leave from work.
In a written Tynwald question, Middle MHK Stu Peters asked Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford to outline the criteria for government employees to take sabbatical leave, whether the leave is paid and how many staff have taken it in each of the last three years.
In his response, Mr Ashford said there is no statutory right for employees to take a career break, but organisations such as the Public Services Commission and Manx Care operate formal career break policies.
He said: ‘Under these career break policies, employees must have a minimum of three years’ continuous service to take a career break of between three and 12 months, with one career break permitted in a five-year period.
‘A career break may be requested for a number of reasons, for example to facilitate childcare or other family responsibilities, undertake further study, overseas travel or pursue a personal interest.’
Mr Ashford said career breaks are not approved where there is an operational requirement for the employee’s role or where suitable cover cannot be arranged.
He added: ‘The aim of facilitating career breaks is to attract and retain staff by demonstrating a commitment to their long-term career and personal development.
‘Enabling employees to take a career break and return to the workplace ultimately reduces staff turnover, thereby saving on recruitment and training costs.
‘For those areas that do not have a specific policy or procedure, a career break could be requested under special leave provisions.’
Mr Ashford confirmed that any career break is taken as unpaid leave.
The number of employees who have taken an unpaid career break was 27 in 2023-24, 22 in 2024-25 and 27 so far in 2025-26.
