Pensioners will continue to benefit from the Triple Lock commitment and will see an increase of 4.8% in their pensions.
The Basic State Pension will increase to £184.90 a week and the Manx State Pension to £263.55 a week.
Benefits funded from the National Insurance Fund are forecast to rise by £24.2m to £302.9m in 2026-27.
This increase is driven by £11.1m of annual uprating and increasing claimant volume.
The majority of benefits have been uprated by either September 2025 UK CPI (3.8%) or IoM CPI (2.9%).
Benefits funded from general revenue are forecast to increase by £7.8m to £95.7m in 2026-27.
This increase is again driven by £2.6m of annual uprating and increasing claimant demand in areas such as Disability Living Allowance and Income Support.
The majority of these benefits have been uprated by IoM CPI of 2.9%.