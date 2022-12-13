Yesterday evening, fire crews from Peel and Kirk Michael were called to reports of a fire in Marine Parade with two people trapped on the top floor of the building.
On arrival, the incident commander could see the building was heavily smoke logged and quickly despatched four personnel wearing breathing apparatus to rescue the people trapped on the top floor.
The crews located the trapped people and escorted them safely out of the building.
Both occupants were checked over by the ambulance on scene and neither had any injuries.
The smoke within the property was due to an electrical bicycle on the ground floor and this was removed by the breathing apparatus teams.
On inspection there was an issue with the battery that had caused a fire which hadn’t spread throughout the property.
There was evidence of scorch marks on the wall where the bike was stored that highlighted the heat that the battery had produced.
Crews remained in attendance until the scene was made safe and the property was fully vented.
The fire service said: ‘We would like to thank our colleagues from the police and the ambulance for their assistance with this incident.
‘Can we also remind people of the fire risk that electric bicycles can pose and if anyone lives in flats or has long stays in hotels that these bikes are stored in an appropriate storage area away from the means of escape.
‘Electric bicycles are becoming more common and pose a fire risk that a normal bicycle does not so this should be considered when storing the bike.’