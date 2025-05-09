The fact that I’ve lived in the Isle of Man for nearly two years and hadn’t visited The Boatyard until now feels like a culinary crime.
It recently scooped the Overall Winner title at last year’s Manx Menu Awards following a public vote, and its online reviews positively glow. High praise indeed – so why had I been swerving it for so long?
Well, it’s known as a seafood lover’s paradise, and truth be told, I’m not really a fish fan. But a recent engagement meant I finally had a reason to visit this picturesque venue, perched on Peel’s beautiful marina. Surely, I’d be able to find something to suit me?
On the night we visited, it was a glorious evening in the ‘Sunset City’, and our party of four was seated at a window table with a perfect view of the harbour. The sun was so strong it blinded me for a good 20 minutes – but even through squinted eyes, I could see that the menu was vast.
Although seafood is clearly the star here, with dishes like homemade Manx queenie pancake and Bengali monkfish and king prawn curry leading the way, there were plenty of non-seafood options to ensure I wouldn’t go hungry (not that this is ever a real danger).
Aided by our extremely helpful server, who was full of enthusiastic recommendations, I plumped for the barbecue ribs and was promptly told: ‘You’re going to need a bib for that.’
This left me both excited and slightly relieved that our party had wisely decided to forgo individual starters in favour of a mixed ‘nibbles’ board to share.
Made up of local artisan breads, rich, smoky Marmite butter, quality olive oil, and a pile of crispy crackling, it was just the right amount to keep us satisfied until the main courses arrived.
And when my ribs did land on the table, I realised the server hadn’t been joking with the ‘bib’ comment. Spilling over the sides of the plate and slathered in sauce, the rack was so enormous that Captain Ahab might as well have been chasing it around the South Pacific.
I was left slightly incredulous as my knife and fork slid effortlessly through the tender meat, which fell off the bone with zero resistance. In fact, I never once had to go full Viking, gnawing at the bone with my teeth - something I’ve never experienced with ribs before, and I’ve had a lot.
And the sauce? Smoky, slightly sweet, deeply flavourful, and, best of all, without that artificial tang that often spoils an otherwise good rack of ribs.
Served alongside the Boatyard’s triple-cooked chips, it was a meal to remember.
Not to completely disregard the seafood, I did quiz my companions about their fishy choices, and they were equally thrilled, confirming that the Boatyard’s reputation for fresh, expertly cooked seafood is well-deserved.
While it’s understandable that a venue like the Boatyard has carved out such a strong reputation for its seafood, I think diners would be missing a trick if they didn’t also give its fish-free alternative offerings a go.