An evening of tributes and remembrance for Roy Gelling was held at the Baltic Inn, Foxdale over the weekend.
The keen farmer, snooker and pool player died in early November at the age of 93.
Friends and family of the long-time president of the Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association gathered in the pub on Saturday to raise a glass and pick up a cue in honour of Roy.
Born at Knock-y-Loughan in Santon, Roy lived there until he was 16 and during the entirety of the Second World War.
He worked as a farmer at Billown Farm for 70 years, hanging up his wellies in November 2017.
However retirement for Roy wasn’t as restful and relaxing as you’d expect after the years of hard work he had put in, as he remained Captain of the Parish of Malew, which he’d been since 1996.
Judith Cusack, landlady of the Baltic Inn, said the evening allowed ‘family, pool team buddies and great friends to share memories of a true gentleman’.