The incident, described as ‘catastrophic’ by organisers, occurred during the opening lap of a British Supersport Championship race at the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event on Sunday.
Eleven riders were involved in the crash, which unfolded at high speed as the field exited turn one at Old Hall Corner.
Owen Jenner, 21, was treated trackside and taken to the circuit’s medical centre, but organisers confirmed he died from a ‘catastrophic head injury’.
Shane Richardson, 29, also suffered severe chest injuries and was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, but tragically died en route.
A third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, remains in hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries.
Motorsport Vision Racing, which runs the British Superbike series, said the crash was the result of a ‘chain reaction’ and confirmed the remainder of the weekend’s racing had been cancelled due to the seriousness of the incident.
Cheshire Police are investigating the deaths on behalf of the coroner.
Among those competing in Cheshire this weekend was 21-year-old Manxman Illiam Quayle, who is currently competing in the series Superstock class.
lliam, the son of TT winner and Manx racing legend Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle, made his debut in the British National Superstock series at the same Cheshire circuit last September.
Paying tribute to Jenner in a heartfelt Facebook post, Illiam wrote: ‘Struggling to find the words for this one.
‘So much talent on two wheels it almost p***** you off!
‘If I hadn’t had broken down in the race this morning I wouldn’t have had one last good luck and a laugh and a joke with you.
‘Love you long time #OJ – race the skies brother.’
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the racing community.
TT stars Dean Harrison, based in Laxey, and Lee Johnston, who was also competing in the race and is now involved in TT coverage, were among those at the scene.
Back home in Douglas, the Quayle family’s business – the newly revamped Paramount City on the promenade – shared its own emotional tribute.
The former nightclub, now a coffee bar and barber shop, is run by Illiam’s parents Richard and Lydia Quayle.
Posting on social media, the team wrote: ‘Arrived back this morning after Illiam’s first round at Oulton Park.
‘Racing is a love/hate sport and hard to explain unless you are involved.
‘What happened at Oulton was horrific.
‘Owen was a really good friend of Illiam’s, having grown up together racing.
‘Always happy to stop and chat and whenever on island he always knew he had a place to stay with us.’
They continued: ‘The racing paddock is a family and any incident has an impact.
‘But as most of us know, our friends and family that race will all be on that next start line – whether it’s the North West 200, BSB, WorldSBK, TT 2025, MotoGP or club racing.
‘The fallen riders and their families wouldn’t want that to change.’