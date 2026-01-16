The A18 at Hilberry is likely to be ‘closed for some time’ following an incident.

Police are warning motorists to avoid the area with emergency services at the scene.

In a short social media post, Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘There has been an incident in the area of Hilberry. There is a road closure in place at Little Mill Road, Cronk-ny-Mona and Creg Ny Baa and the road will be closed for some time.’

The force said it will provide further updates in due course.