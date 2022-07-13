Abortion reform fully implemented

Juan Watterson is sworn in as an MHK in the first sitting of the new administration following the 2021 general election - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper says that the Abortion Reform Act has been fully implemented and 95% of people are being treated on island.

Mr Hooper was asked for an update by Speaker Juan Watterson.

The Liberal Vannin leader said: ‘Those cases that are treated off island are mainly as a direct result of confidentiality challenges (for example, going to theatre at Noble’s does not provide full anonymity) or because of risks to the patient.

‘Manx Care can perform all abortion services on the Isle of Man up to 14 weeks, both surgical and medical. The provision with the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) for late medical and surgical abortions remains however to maintain client confidentiality within an island community.’