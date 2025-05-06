A staffing shortage in the island’s maternity service has led to Manx Care making available online a series of nine videos providing information and advice to expectant mothers and their families.
Each video covers a different topic, including hospital bags, labour, postpartum care and breastfeeding.
The videos were created to provide an accessible version of ‘ParentCraft’ education sessions for prospective parents to access when it most suited them.
This follows a temporary pause to face-to-face sessions due to the staffing shortage.
Manx Care say that by providing videos as an alternative means that staff can prioritise core services and safety during the pause.
A spokesperson from the health carte provider said: ‘Previously, face-to-face sessions were limited to a set number of couples each month, leaving many women, birthing partners, and families unable to participate.
‘The timing and duration of these sessions did not accommodate everyone's busy schedules or needs. Additionally, group settings are not suitable for everyone, and parents who have had a baby before may prefer to refresh on specific topics at their convenience.’
It is hoped by early autumn, a blended approach of offering both face-to-face and the online videos will be available.
The spokesperson added: ‘ParentCraft sessions will be redesigned to incorporate essential feedback from women and families, allowing us to tailor our approach accordingly. This will include engagement events within the community over the next few months.
The ParentCraft videos, alongside information on education sessions and feedback forms are available at https://www.gov.im/categories/health-and-wellbeing/pregnancy-and-family-planning/jane-crookall-maternity-unit/parentcraft-education-sessions/
Before the videos were made publicly available, they were reviewed by expectant mothers who shared positive feedback about them.
Regan Baggley, head of midwifery for Manx Care commented: ‘I’m delighted to be able to share these videos with the public.
‘We’ve worked exceptionally hard on getting the content of these videos just right for prospective parents in the Isle of Man.
‘This has not been a cost-saving measure, more a resource matter at this time. As I’m sure people are aware, recruiting midwives is a challenge across the world right now and there simply isn’t enough of us to be able to deliver face-to-face sessions without compromising patient safety on the maternity ward.
‘I’d like to reassure anyone who is expecting a baby that the Jane Crookall Maternity staff are always on hand to offer advice and support as and when needed at any stage of their pregnancy.’
Manx Care’s executive director of nursing, Sheila Lloyd added: ‘Our midwives work exceptionally hard to ensure we’re providing a safe and supportive maternity service which provides expectant mothers with the choice they rightly need, and this should be commended.
‘Manx Care and our midwives believe that we should be offering choice to our women and their families as we see the benefits. This blended approach of online education and information with face-to-face meetings returning in early autumn offers this choice.’