Matt says: ‘The IDD is what you really need to get relief from a disc injury: what we need to do for those people is open that space up again. It also has an oscillation feature which makes it unique to any other decompression because it doesn’t just pull apart and hold, it starts oscillating ever so slightly which creates almost like a pumping action to the disc so that it uptakes fluid again and that’s, essentially, what heals the disc.