Actor and environmentalist visits island

An actor, podcaster and environmentalist visited the island to highlight the work of Manx Wildlife Trust.

David Oakes, an ambassador for the wildlife trusts, is known for his roles in TV series ‘The Pillars of the Earth’, ‘The Borgias’ and most recently ‘Vikings Valhalla’, and has his own podcast, ‘Trees a Crowd’.

While he was in the island, he recorded a new marine conservation podcast and video with MWT chief executive Leigh Morris, which will be shared for a Wildlife Trusts Wild LIVE series in July.

They also did some bird watching from The Sound, looking out over the Calf of Man and visited Derbyhaven Bay with its newly discovered seagrass beds, the new Onchan Wetlands Community Wildlife Project, and Manx Wildlife Trust’s flagship reserve, Close Sartfield.

Mr Morris said: ‘The Isle of Man marine environment in the middle of the Irish Sea is hugely important to the conservation of birds and the marine wildlife of the British Isles.

‘We were delighted to spend a day with David Oakes showing him some of the wonders of Manx nature, from puffins to new seagrass beds, which are important for storing carbon. We were greatly impressed with David’s knowledge and passion for nature and the Wildlife Trusts. We look forward to welcoming him back again and hopefully taking him out on a dive.’

Mr Oakes added: ‘I’ve been looking for an excuse to visit the beautiful Isle of Man, to see first-hand some of the very special and unique wildlife it possesses, for years.

‘It was truly inspirational to hear what Leigh and Manx Wildlife Trust are doing to create spaces for nature – both in and around the island.