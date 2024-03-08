Ronaldsway Airport has announced the launch of a new direct service to the Isle of Man from Jersey.
Starting on April 23, the route will also link to Guernsey and means people on the island will be able to fly directly to Jersey..
Airline Blue Islands has introduced the new route and it comes following an initial five week trial late last year.
The route is primarily aimed at business travelers, and the cheapest price for a flight to Jersey is £234.00. Flights from Jersey will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays every other week, with connections from and to Guernsey.
Rob Veron, CEO of Blue Islands, said: 'We're thrilled to boost connectivity for our Channel Islands business communities with this strategic advantage.
‘Say goodbye to time-consuming travel options and hello to fast, efficient journeys!’ For the full 2024 Isle of Man flight schedule and bookings, visit: www.blueislands.com/iom.