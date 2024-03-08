A report has concluded that fluoridation of the island’s water supply would be effective and safe.
An 89-page research paper carried out by Public Health Isle of Man has been laid before Tynwald and examines the potential benefits of adding fluoride to drinking water to reduce levels of tooth decay, particularly among children.
It finds that water fluoridation is at least as effective as fluoride varnishing, but with the added benefit of being more cost-effective and having the potential to reduce dental health inequalities.
‘Water fluoridation offers a safe and effective population level intervention to reduce dental caries,’ it concludes.
But the Council of Ministers has confirmed that no policy position or further action on water fluoridation will be taken at this time.
Plans to fluoridate the water supply were last shelved in 2008 following a public consultation.
A survey of 1,000 island residents found the majority was opposed to the move, despite it being championed by various professional health bodies.
The rapid review research paper was commissioned last year following a report from a Tynwald scrutiny committee which found dental decay remains the number one cause of hospital admissions for five- to nine-year olds although the proportion of five-year-olds who have experienced tooth decay has fallen.
A series of recommendations by the social affairs policy review committee included offering twice-yearly fluoride varnishes to all pre- and primary school age children.
But the Council of Ministers tasked the Public Health department to research water fluoridation as a cost-effective alternative.
The research paper notes that 10% of the population of England receives fluoridated water, the majority as part of a community water fluoridation scheme.
Globally, an estimated 400 million people across 25 countries are currently served by water fluoridation schemes.
Twice-yearly fluoride varnishes is a treatment option not currently open to all children due to the low availability of dentists in the Isle of Man, notes the research paper.
The report quotes a Manx Utilities estimate of £1m to £1.5m to install a fluoridation facility and ongoing costs of £50,000 to £75,000 a year.
It recommends a programme of work is undertaken in order to properly inform any future policy decision.
This includes drawing up a comprehensive picture of the current oral health of the island’s children and putting together a feasibility study on water fluoridation to get a better indication of costs and return on investment.
It says there should be engagement and education on the topic to increase public knowledge and better understand the perspectives of the island’s community.
The Manx government says work continues to address the other recommendations and priorities in oral health, including the relaunch of the Smile of Mann supervised tooth brushing programme and its extension into primary schools.
A study to examine the teeth of five year old children is planned for April.
Interim director of public health protection, Caryn Cox said: ‘The evidence shows that fluoride, when used in appropriate amounts, is very effective in reducing tooth decay and dental caries.’