The Isle of Man Government has described the euthanasia of Charlie, an XL Bully-type dog illegally imported to the island, as a ‘deeply regrettable outcome’ - but insists the decision was necessary to uphold the law and protect public safety.
Charlie was seized in November 2023 after being brought to the island by his owner, 30-year-old Jason Lee McQuilliams, who later admitted to possessing a banned breed.
In February, McQuilliams was fined £300 and ordered to pay £125 in costs at Douglas Courthouse, where he accepted the dog was an XL Bully, though he initially believed it to be an American Staffordshire Terrier.
In a formal statement issued on social media on Thursday morning, the Government said the decision to put the dog to sleep was not taken lightly, and followed a legal process guided by legislation passed by Tynwald in 2023.
‘This was a deeply regrettable outcome and the decision was not taken lightly,’ a government spokesperson said.
‘The outcome was determined in line with the principles of the law... with the objective of limiting the number of XL Bully-type dogs in the Isle of Man, and the overarching aim of protecting public safety.’
Charlie had been brought to the island just two weeks before being seized by authorities under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1986.
Earlier this year a court heard that police were alerted to the dog’s presence after a neighbour raised concerns about a suspected XL Bully at an address in Douglas.
When officers attended the property on November 5, McQuilliams told them the dog was an ‘American Staffie’.
However, veterinary records showed Charlie had been born on Boxing Day 2023 and had previously been known as Sergeant.
An expert from Merseyside Police later assessed him and confirmed he met the physical standards of an XL Bully-type.
Although the expert found the dog to be ‘full of energy and playful’, and showing ‘no signs of aggressive behaviour’ he was still classed as a prohibited type under Isle of Man law.
The breed was added to the island’s prohibited list on November 23, 2023, under the Wild Animals (Restriction on Importation, etc.) Act 1980, following similar legislation in the UK, which from December 31, 2023, made it illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome or allow XL Bullies to stray.
McQuilliams, now living at the Point of Ayre, was fined and agreed to pay the costs at a rate of £100 per month.
DEFA confirmed that, following forfeiture of the dog, extensive consideration was given to the outcome.
However, the department concluded that euthanasia was the only course of action that upheld the intent of the law and avoided setting a precedent that might undermine its effectiveness.
The Government is now warning dog owners — particularly those looking to import puppies — to consult official guidance, as dogs sold under other names may still grow to meet the banned criteria.
‘This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of bringing prohibited dogs to the Isle of Man,’ the statement concluded.