A light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in a field in Grenaby on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue service were mobilised to the incident that took place shortly after 4pm.
Station officer Matt Tyrer said: ‘Earlier today crews from Castletown and Douglas stations responded to a light aircraft incident in the area of Grenaby.
‘At 4.05pm crews were mobilised to reports of a downed aircraft.
‘The aircraft’s pilot performed an emergency landing in a field of barley.
‘Crews provided precautionary fire cover and liaised with the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB). There was no injuries reported.’