Airport gateway work to finally start in July

The proposed site of the Airport Technology Gateway at Ronaldsway Industrial Estate - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Ground-breaking is set to start on the new airport technology centre in late July.

Enterprise minister Dr Alex Allinson previously admitted that it was taking ‘longer than expected’ to progress plans for the £2.1 million project, intended as a ‘high-quality landscaped business park’ or ‘economic zone’ connecting Balthane, the Freeport and Ronaldsway Airport.

Dr Allinson said that ‘a number of businesses have shown interest in sites in the Gateway, and this should ultimately lead to more jobs based in the south of the island’ .

Planning permission has been obtained for the construction stage, with the department now proceeding to the tender and procurement process.

The initial stage will involve hard landscaping including roads, footpaths, drainage and the provision of services.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover asked whether the starting of this initial ‘enabling stage’ work had seen a sudden ‘injection of urgency following two senior prominent business figures being prepared to walk away from the project’.

He pointed out that November was the last time the minister gave an update on the project to the House of Keys.

Dr Allinson responded that the plans had been ongoing [since November] and that once the enabling work began then ‘we can re-engage with those people who have been quite realistically frustrated by the lack of movement since this project began in 2016’.

He added: ‘I hope that once they can start seeing development, [the] enabling works, the site being prepared for the eventual outcomes of inward investment – they will regain that trust that we are moving forward with this project’.

Dr Allinson also stressed that as the interested businesses have their own individual requirements, ‘we must remain flexible in order to deliver what they need to succeed’.

He explained that the project had been delayed due to ‘global challenges around inflation and supply chains which have delayed the process due to increased construction costs across all capital projects’, and that also the amount of private sector interest has meant that the department has needed to develop the project ‘in line with their requirements’.