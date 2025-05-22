Tynwald has approved a revised, phased implementation of 20mph speed limits in residential areas and around schools across the Isle of Man.
It follows a heated debate in the House of Keys on Tuesday and widespread public reaction, including abuse directed at the Minister leading the scheme.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood, MHK for Rushen, confirmed that the rollout will begin this summer in Douglas and Onchan, with consultations already under way.
Other parts of the island will follow in a staggered programme through to summer 2026, as part of a £400,000 initiative under the government’s 'Island Plan'.
The revised strategy replaces a previously proposed island-wide Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), which faced backlash for its limited two-week consultation period and perceived lack of transparency.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man last month, Dr Haywood revealed she has been subjected to a barrage of abuse since the scheme was announced, including threatening messages on social media and anonymous letters pushed through her door during the early hours.
Following these incidents, the Tynwald office issued updated safety guidance to all members in light of the increased threats.
Despite the controversy, Dr Haywood defended the scheme’s core goals: ‘Twenty-mile-per-hour limits reduce road danger, improve public health, and make streets safer for children and vulnerable users,’ she said.
Dr Haywood acknowledged missteps in initial consultations, admitting statutory processes were insufficient.
‘We’ve listened,’ the revised plan.
‘The revised plan includes six-week consultations for each area before installation,’ she said, adding that she will visit each local authority with updated maps.
However, the rollout has not been without political friction.
The debate in Tynwald highlighted significant disagreement over the Department of Infrastructure’s handling of the process.
Critics, including Onchan MHK Rob Callister, who has been particularly vocal about the issue from the get-go, accused the Department of overstepping its mandate.
‘At no point did this court ask the DOI to roll out 20mph zones across Douglas and Onchan without engagement, said Mr Callister, branding the minister’s approach a ‘political train crash.’
His proposal to halt the rollout until further consultation was defeated, but a compromise amendment from Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett passed unanimously.
It mandates expanded local engagement, prioritises zones near schools, and requires clearer communication and post-installation reviews.
Mrs Corlett said: ‘This isn’t a blanket scheme. It’s about listening to communities.’
Concerns were also raised about the practicalities of enforcement and infrastructure.
Some MHKs highlighted the lack of crossings and other safety features in areas such as Onchan and Laxey, while others warned that signage alone would not slow drivers without additional traffic-calming measures.
The Department has confirmed that signage in Douglas and Onchan will begin appearing from September 2025, with the north of the island next in line by autumn.
Central areas are scheduled for spring 2026, and the south by the following summer.
