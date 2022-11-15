Ambitious climate plan backed by Tynwald
A plan outlining the action needed for the Isle of Man to stay on track to reach net zero was approved by Tynwald last month.
The Climate Change Plan 2022-2027, regulations for a 2030 interim target and road map, which supports the action plan, were all backed by politicians.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: ‘We must do everything in our power to limit the effects of climate change and future-proof our economy, so future generations can thrive.’
The plan will help keep the island on course to become a carbon-neutral island by 2050 and meet interim targets of a 35% reduction in emissions by 2030 and 45% by 2035.
The action plan assigns a percentage emission reduction target to six policy areas, including energy, transport and agriculture that must be met. It also outlines the active role Government will play in a raft of measures to protect and enhance natural carbon stores.
Daphne Caine MHK, chair of the Climate Change Board, said: ‘Tynwald’s approval was a major milestone in the net zero journey. Delivering 15% emissions reductions across all sectors and total decarbonisation of our electricity supply will be immensely challenging, but it is achievable and as a globally responsible island we must all play our part.’
The global climate emergency was officially acknowledged by Tynwald in 2019.
The five-year plan can be found here https://www.tynwald.org.im/business/opqp/sittings/20212026/2022-SD-0065.pdf