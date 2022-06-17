Ambulance service’s busiest ever TT
Friday 17th June 2022 11:42 am
Share
Will Bellamy, Head of Ambulance Service. Photograph by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) (CJS Photography )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The ambulance service responded to 710 incidents in its busiest TT on record.
Across the fortnight, the Isle of Man Ambulance Service dealt with 761 calls to the 999 service, which was 169 more calls than during TT 2019.
Its busiest ever day was on June 7, attending 60 individual incidents across the 24 hour period.
Will Bellamy, head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service, said: ‘I am exceptionally proud of the way that my team responded to the significant demand that they faced across the TT fortnight, in what was a record year for the requirement for our services.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |