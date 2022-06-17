Ambulance service’s busiest ever TT

Will Bellamy, Head of Ambulance Service. Photograph by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) ( CJS Photography )

The ambulance service responded to 710 incidents in its busiest TT on record.

Across the fortnight, the Isle of Man Ambulance Service dealt with 761 calls to the 999 service, which was 169 more calls than during TT 2019.

Its busiest ever day was on June 7, attending 60 individual incidents across the 24 hour period.