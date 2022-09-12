An historic edition of the Isle of Man Examiner
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner is an historic newspaper.
It’s one that will be kept by many families as a reminder of the death of the Queen, Lord of Mann, and the accession of Charles III.
Inside we look back at the last few days and forward to what we can expect next.
We also have a special section looking at the Queen’s visits to the Isle of Man over her long reign.
Also this week:
A former lollipop man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for indecently assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
A group of unused buildings in the island’s capital have had several planning applications but are simply deteriorating. We look at just one example.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture says it is ‘deeply disappointed’ that a teachers’ union has begun an escalated action short of strike action.
The chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, Anne Mills, is stepping down in December after six years.
Increasing the island’s population to 100,000 will only add to the likelihood that the government will need to reinforce our water capacity in coming years.
The family of contractor Dennis Jeavons are celebrating what would have been his 100th birthday.
A 17-year-old skipper is to stop in Douglas next summer on his way to sailing around the British Isles in an electric rigid inflatable boat (eRIB).
As we approach the annual Food and Drink Festival this weekend, the Isle of Man Examiner asks people what they think about the food we produce in our island.
The festival is the big story on the Food and Farming pages too.
A group of masters students in Switzerland studying the dialect of English-speaking Manx people will be visiting the island next month.
Three more offenders have appeared before courts after they were caught driving after using cannabis.
In Working Week, we find out all about Douglas-based Animation Explainers.
There were wins for Ramsey Blues and both Southern Nomads’ Green and Whites teams in rugby’s Manx Shield on Saturday. All the details are in our action-packed sports pages.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.
You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.
You can also read it online if you buy the digital edition.
