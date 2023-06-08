Manx Care will hold its second public open day and annual public Meetin next month
The event, on Tuesday, July 4, will primarily be an informal drop-in event where members of the public can visit stalls to meet the teams at the forefront of delivering care. It is being held at Vagabonds Rugby Club on the Noble’s Hospital site in Strang, and will take place between 3pm and 7pm, with the sit-down annual public meeting and presentation between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
Visitors will be encouraged to find out more about the organisation’s plans for the future delivery of health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man.
During the event, people will be able to see what Manx Care describes as the highlights of its achievements over the past year, as well as the challenges it has faced, via a short documentary.
There will be an opportunity to meet teams from care groups and services across Manx Care, as well as some of the departments with which it works closely in other areas of government, and some organisations in the Third Sector locally. The list of exhibitors from Manx Care’s Care Groups and services includes:
The Manx Care Board
Integrated Primary and Community Care Services
Integrated Diagnostics and Cancer Services
Medicine, Urgent Care and Ambulance Services
Surgery, Theatres, Critical Care and Anaesthetics
Integrated Mental Health Services
Social Care Services and Safeguarding
Integrated Women’s, Children’s and Families Services
The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service – MCALS
Patient Transfers and Tertiary Care
The Practice Development Team, and the Nurse Education Team from Keyll Darree
Infection Prevention and Control
There will also be a more formal sit-down presentation and question and answer session with members of Manx Care’s board.
Speeches will be given, including one from the Children and Families Team within Integrated Social Care Services, the Cancer Services team, and another from Manx Care’s Northern Wellbeing Partnership Team.
There will also be
Interactive displays for people to get involved in provided by Isle of Man Ambulance Service, for example CPR demonstrations
A chance to meet the dogs in the Isle of Man Search and Rescue Dogs Association team
Dispays from the police and the fire service
Giant inflatables and games
Face painting and hair braiding
A treasure hunt
An ice cream van
Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care, said: 'We are committed to engaging with the public and being transparent about the way in which we operate, and so I’m really looking forward to this year’s public open day.
'Last year’s event was fantastic, with great attendance from both colleagues and members of the public, and I’m delighted that this year it will be even bigger and better, with a focus on family-based activities.
'We know that members of the public benefit from the opportunity to meet with some of the clinicians involved in delivering frontline health and care services in a friendly, informal environment, and this is a chance to celebrate our successes over the year, as well as to reflect on our recent challenges. I’d urge people to attend – even if they can only spare a few minutes – to find out more about Manx Care’s plans for the future delivery of health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man.'