Over the years some community and external theatrical groups have become regulars, and one of which is the Manx Gateway Drama Club. Elan Karran, who runs the group said: ‘The Manx Gateway Drama Group, for people with learning difficulties, has presented an annual production at the Studio Theatre since 2008. It has been so good for our members to be able to perform in this lovely little theatre and enjoy all the benefits of acting in a “real” theatrical environment.’