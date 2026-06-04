Braddan Commissioners have re-elected Andrew Jessopp as chairman for the next year.
The local authority says he will bring a ‘wealth’ of experience to the position having previously been chairman to the commissioners a number of times since 2013.
Mr Jessopp says he wants to continue ‘actively engaging’ with the community and build a parish that is ‘vibrant’ and ‘welcoming’.
‘I would like to thank Neal Mellon for his dedication to the role for the prior municipal year,’ Mr Jessopp said.
‘Over the next year we will continue to engage actively with the community and commerce and continue to build a parish that is vibrant, welcoming and forward-looking’.
Dan Stevenson was elected as vice-chairman and will also serve on the Municipal Association.