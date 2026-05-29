A Douglas law firm has added to its corporate and commercial team.
Athol Street-based Humphrey & Helfrich has recruited experienced advocate Lexi Dernie.
A spokesperson for the practice: ‘Lexi has a stellar reputation, developed over more than 10 years working in the corporate department at Appleby.
‘Lexi returned home to the Isle of Man after university and qualified as a Manx Advocate in 2013.
‘She has acted for both local and international clients in relation to commercial property, aviation law, asset finance and corporate restructuring.
‘Humphrey & Helfrich’s corporate and commercial team acts for clients including leading local businesses, corporate and trust services providers, high net worth individuals and international banks and they advise on a range of corporate matters including company sales and purchases, restructurings, corporate governance, financings and shareholder arrangements.’
Lexi added: ‘I am delighted to have joined the team at Humphrey & Helfrich, they are well known in the island and I have long admired their role both in the legal world and in the local community.
‘It is a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to working with such a strong team, supporting our clients and contributing to the firm’s continued growth.’
- We want to hear from you! If you have workplace news—whether it's a major achievement, a new initiative, an employee success story, or a charity effort—share it with us for possible publication in our newspapers and websites. Email [email protected] with details, and please include a phone number so a reporter can verify information quickly if necessary. Your workplace plays an important role in the Isle of Man community, and we’d love to help highlight its achievements. Get in touch today and let us share your news with our readers!