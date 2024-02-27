Ann Corlett, MHK for Douglas Central, has been appointed as the new Deputy Speaker of the House of Keys. The decision has been made following the former Deputy Speaker, Daphne Caine MHK, being appointed as the new Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, replacing Julie Edge. The recommendation was made by MHK for Douglas North, David Ashford, during Tuesday morning’s House of Keys sitting. The recommendation was supported by the previous Deputy Speaker, Mrs Caine. Speaking during the Keys sitting, Ms Corlett said: ‘I want to thank the honourable members for their support and for having the confidence in me to do this role. ‘I promise I will do my best. Thank you.’