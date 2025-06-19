A firefighter is taking on this year’s Parish Walk wearing full fire kit and carrying breathing apparatus in a bid to raise funds for two emergency service charities.
Sub Officer Nick Hays of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service will attempt to walk as much of the 85-mile route as possible while wearing a thermal suit and carrying equipment weighing around 15kg.
The Parish Walk is one of the island’s oldest endurance events, challenging walkers to reach all 17 parish churches within a 24-hour time limit. It has taken place annually for more than a century.
Nick is fundraising for the Fire Fighters Charity and the Great North Air Ambulance Service. The Fire Fighters Charity provides mental and physical health support for serving and retired personnel and their families. The Great North Air Ambulance offers emergency medical services to residents in the Isle of Man and across the north of England.
Nick said: ‘I’m basically doing the Parish Walk wearing all my firefighting kit, aside from boots – have some sympathy for my feet – and carrying a breathing apparatus set on my back. I aim to get as far as possible in whatever conditions are there on the day.’
He added: ‘The support of friends and family so far has been fantastic, so firstly thanks to everyone who’s been able to support me in fundraising for two great causes.’
Nick said he was inspired by colleagues Chris and Noah Mayne, who completed the 2024 Parish Walk wearing fire helmets.
He described the challenge as demanding, with the extra weight and heat retention of the kit adding significant strain.
The furthest distance known to have been walked in full fire kit is around 57 miles, a benchmark Nick hopes to match or exceed.
The walk takes place this weekend.