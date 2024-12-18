It was announced on Wednesday that Ward 8, the surgical ward, will be closed to visitors.
The move follows a significant increase in Norovirus cases in the island.
Manx Care closed Ward 6, the hospital’s medical and elderly ward, to visitors over the weekend due to the norovirus threat.
Relatives are being contacted to advise them of the temporary change to visiting hours.
The main symptoms of Norovirus are diarrhoea and vomiting, which are common in adults, children and babies.
Reports of Norovirus cases are fairly common around this time of year and there were reports of a ‘winter vomiting’ bug sweeping the island around the same time in 2023.
What are the symptoms of viral gastroenteritis and the Norovirus?
According to the NHS, the six symptoms are:
- Feeling sick (nausea)
- Diarrhoea
- Physically being sick (vomiting)
- A high temperature
- A headache
- Aching arms and legs
How do I catch viral gastroenteritis / the Norovirus?
You can catch the illness by:
- Having close contact with someone with norovirus
- Touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth
- Eating food that's been prepared or handled by someone with the illness
How do I treat viral gastroenteritis / the Norovirus?
The NHS says you can usually treat yourself or your child at home if you start displaying symptoms.
The most important thing is to rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.
Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading but alcohol hand gels do not kill the bug.