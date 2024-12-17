The full cost of calling out a helicopter from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has been revealed.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked the Minister for Health and Social Clare Claire Christian on how many occasions since 2021, excluding the TT, has a helicopter rescue has been called out in relation to an incident at a sporting or leisure activity and what the cost of each call-out has been.
Ms Christian said that, since April 2021, a helicopter had been called out 55 times but only three times to a sporting or leisure activity although she did not specify how many were GNAAS, coastguard, etc.
But she said: ‘Of the three callouts to sporting or leisure events, two casualties had to be transferred to Noble’s Hospital while a third was discharged by medical staff at the scene.
‘The total charge for the three callouts was £21,000 with £7,000 per callout.’
Ms Christian also revealed Manx Care pays £250,000 a year as a retainer for GNAAS’s services although the service was fundraising locally to help reduce the costs of the retainer.
When asked whether there was any legislation in place to allow individuals or event organisers to be charged through their insurers she said there is nothing in place.
But she did say there was such legislation in place for helicopter callouts to road traffic incidents where individuals could be charged through their insurers.
Ms Christian also clarified nobody would be charged for emergency care which would remain free through the NHS.