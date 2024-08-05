Appointment of a manufacturer for the multi-million pound Earystane windfarm has been delayed by ‘contractual complexities’.
The delays were highlighted in the latest quarterly update to the government’s Island Plan.
Chairman of Manx Utilities John Wannenburgh gave more details in a written reply to a Tynwald question tabled by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse who asked how many wind turbines are planned, what height will there be and how much power will they generate.
Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘As was stated in Tynwald in February of this year, it is not possible to confirm the final design for the site until a manufacturer has been appointed.
‘Presently, Manx Utilities is managing some contractual complexities which will involve work with a specialist procurement expert to control and manage contractual risk associated with an onshore wind development (manufacturing, installation, construction, transport).
‘This will help to deliver the best value for customers.
‘This work is causing some delays, as highlighted in the Island Plan recently presented to Tynwald, although Manx Utilities remains on target to confirm the likely design later this year, following selection of a manufacturer.’
He added: ‘The number, size and total capacity of turbines depends on which manufacturer is selected and multiple designs are currently possible. Accurate energy output predictions for any windfarm site require both the windspeeds and the performance curves of the specific manufacturer and model of the turbines selected.
‘The turbines for the site have not yet been selected.’
Manx Utilities will not be submitting its planning application for the Earystane windfarm until early 2025.
A breakdown of estimated costs for the Cair Vie windfarm has been released in response to a Freedom of Information request.
It includes a contingency of £1m for changes that may be required to the radar system at the airport, and an alternative of between £80,000 and £120,000 spent to ‘revise airport procedures’.
The original site selection document said Earystane was limited to five 4.2MW turbines without the construction of a beach access ramp being built at Castletown.
But that beach landing option has since been ruled out, with the turbines now to be shipped to Douglas harbour and transported by road.
Residents who live near the site of the proposed windfarm submitted a petition for redress of grievance on Tynwald Day this year calling for the Isle of Man to introduce legal protection against noise from wind turbines.