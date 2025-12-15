The Isle of Man Government has confirmed details of Christmas and New Year opening hours and closures for government offices and public services.
Members of the public are asked to note that most offices will be closed on Thursday, December 25 (Christmas Day), Friday, December 26 (Boxing Day), Thursday, January 1 (New Year’s Day), and Friday, January 2 (Privilege Day).
On Wednesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 31, public counters will close at 4pm unless their usual closing times differ.
Special arrangements have been put in place for key government and public services.
The Isle of Man Airport will be closed on Thursday, December 25.
The Financial Services Authority will close on Thursday, December 25, and will reopen as normal on Monday, December 29. It will close again on Thursday, January 1, reopening on Monday, January 5.
Health and social care services will continue to operate essential functions throughout the festive period.
The Emergency Department (A&E) at Noble’s Hospital will remain open throughout Christmas and New Year, and a Minor Injuries Service will operate from the hospital.
Manx Care’s public counters will be closed on Thursday, December 25, Friday, December 26, and Thursday, January 1, reopening on Friday, January 2 with a reduced service.
GP surgeries will close at 6pm on Wednesday, December 24, reopening at 8am on Monday, December 29.
They will close again at 6pm on Wednesday, December 31, reopening at 8am on Friday, January 2.
During GP surgery closures, the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will operate as usual. Outside of MEDS hours, members of the public are advised to attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital.
The Department of Home Affairs headquarters counter will close at 1pm on Wednesday, December 24, and will reopen on Monday, January 5.
The Isle of Man Constabulary Police Headquarters counter will operate from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, December 25 and Friday, December 26. A yellow telephone is available outside the building 24/7 for direct contact with the Emergency Services Joint Control Room.
Income Tax counters will close at 2pm on Wednesday, December 24, with telephone lines closing at 3pm. Normal opening hours will apply on other days, with telephone lines open until 4pm on Wednesday, December 31.
The Manx Museum and House of Manannan will be closed on Thursday, December 25, Friday, December 26, and Thursday, January 1, reopening at their usual hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm at all other times.
Manx Utilities counters will close at 4pm on Wednesday, December 24, reopening on Monday, December 29, and will close again at 4pm on Wednesday, December 31, reopening Monday, January 5. Emergency support will remain available 24 hours via 687687 or Freephone 0808 1624 115.
Other services with adjusted hours include Occupational Health Services, Passport, Immigration & Nationality, Planning & Building Control, Poortown and Stoney Mountain Quarries, Social Security and Housing, University College Isle of Man, Vehicle Test Centre, and the Welcome Centre.
Registration offices for births and deaths in Douglas, Ramsey, Peel, and Castletown will operate on reduced schedules, with closures varying between locations from mid-December until early January.