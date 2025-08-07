Police have made arrests following disorder involving occupants of two vehicles in St John’s.
The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 6 on Glen Mooar Road, near the junction with Peel Road.
Despite the arrests, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, in particular, those in a red Kia which drove past at the time.
Posting on social media, the force said: ‘At approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 6 in the area of Peel road and Glen Mooar road, St John’s, there was a motoring and disorder related incident involving two vehicles and the occupants.
‘As a result we have carried out arrests and the matter is still under investigation.
‘It is believed there may have been a red Kia vehicle that drove past the incident. We are now seeking to speak with the driver of the Kia and any other persons who may have witnessed the incident as soon as possible.
‘Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact police headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/5685/25.
‘Alternatively, if you have information and wish to share it anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’