Jasmine Amber Elizabeth Cullivan, 33, pleaded not guilty to all charges when she appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday.
Ms Cullivan, formerly of Heather Crescent, Douglas, and now in custody at the Isle of Man prison in Jurby, denied attempted murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife.
She also denied aggravated burglary, in which she is alleged to have trespassed into a home with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A further charge of possessing 14.3 grams of cocaine with intent to supply was also denied.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on June 6 this year at a property in Victoria Avenue, Douglas.
The Isle of Man Constabulary cordoned off part of the street on the day of the incident, and a number of officers attended the scene.
At the time, the Isle of Man Constabulary said the incident was being treated as isolated. In a statement issued shortly afterwards, a spokesperson said: ‘The investigation is in its very early stages, but we can confirm it is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public at this time.’
A trial date of November 2 next year has been set. Ms Cullivan’s advocate, Louise Cooil, made no application for bail and she was remanded in custody.
She is due to appear before Deemster Graeme Cook for a case management hearing on March 20 next year.
Court reporting is essential to open justice, ensuring transparency, accountability, and public awareness.
Journalists help prevent secrecy in the legal system and uphold the public’s right to know.