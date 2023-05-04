Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which took place in Douglas in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.
Making the appeal on Wednesday evening a force spokesperson said: 'Around 3am on Monday, May 1 a serious assault took place on Barrack Street, Douglas close to The Outback Nightclub, whereby a male was assaulted and received a serious injury to his face which required Hospital treatment.
' If you can assist you are asked to please contact Police Headquarters on 631212 and reference 97/3213/23.
'Alternatively, if you do not wish to make yourself known, you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.'