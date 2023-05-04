Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which took place in Douglas in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Making the appeal on Wednesday evening a force spokesperson said: 'Around 3am on Monday, May 1 a serious assault took place on Barrack Street, Douglas close to The Outback Nightclub, whereby a male was assaulted and received a serious injury to his face which required Hospital treatment.

'Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the assault and police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the assault or who may be able to assist with any information.

' If you can assist you are asked to please contact Police Headquarters on 631212 and reference 97/3213/23.

'Alternatively, if you do not wish to make yourself known, you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.'