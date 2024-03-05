The increase in income tax is on the agenda during this morning’s House of Keys sitting.
MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Jason Moorhouse, will ask the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan when the Council of Ministers (CoMin) were made aware and most recently updated on the income tax increase.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK announced the first personal income tax rises in well over a decade during Tynwald’s February sitting.
The higher rate of personal income tax will rise from 20% to 22% in April, with the additional income — forecast to be worth up to £20m — being ring-fenced for the island’s healthcare services.
CoMin’s commitment to the Suicide Prevention Strategy, enquiries regarding the increase to school bus fares and potential plans to corporatise Ronaldsway Airport is amongst the other questions on this morning’s order paper.
The sitting will begin at 10am.