Marown Parish Commissioners have issued a warning to residents after receiving numerous complaints about seagulls gathering in a local estate.
The authority says it has been made aware of repeated gull-feeding in the Ballagarey area, which is attracting large numbers of the birds to one particular spot.
It’s warned that byelaws are in place prohibiting the feeding of gulls.
In a statement, the commissioners said: ‘We would like to remind Marown residents that byelaws are in place prohibiting the feeding of gulls.
‘This seems to be happening quite a lot in Ballagarey at the moment. Please refrain from feeding the gulls.’
Seagulls can become aggressive and are known to cause mess and disturbance in residential areas, especially when fed regularly.