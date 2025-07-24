The first-ever direct flights from the Isle of Man to Ibiza will take off this weekend, offering island residents easier access to the iconic Mediterranean destination.
The new weekly route, announced last year and operated by FlyDirect, begins on Saturday, July 26, and will run until September 13.
Passengers will travel to Ibiza Airport in under three hours aboard a BA Cityflyer Embraer 190 aircraft.
Ibiza becomes the latest addition to FlyDirect’s growing summer programme from Ronaldsway Airport, which already includes Majorca, Malaga, and Faro.
Tickets have been on sale since September 17, 2024.
Robert Mackenzie, managing director of C.I. Travel Group, said: ‘We’re delighted to bring the beautiful island of Ibiza that bit closer to the Isle of Man with this new direct route.
‘Whether clients are looking for a fun family holiday, a relaxed romantic break or a week enjoying the nightlife with friends, Ibiza is a destination that offers the best of all worlds.’
Known for its vibrant nightlife, stunning beaches and laid-back atmosphere, the holiday company says Ibiza offers something for every type of traveller, from partygoers to families and yoga enthusiasts alike.
The new route has been welcomed by Isle of Man Airport’s interim director, Geoff Pugh, who said: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome the launch of 2025 direct flights to Ibiza.
‘This route enhances our seasonal offering to a hugely popular destination, and we’re proud to support services with FlyDirect that make travel more accessible and convenient from the Isle of Man.’
Flights start from £399 return, including 20kg of checked baggage and 10kg of hand luggage.
Child discounts are available, and both flight-only and package holidays can be booked via www.flydirect.co.uk or over the phone.
Limited availability remains for August and September departures.