The Association of International Life Offices (AILO) is celebrating its 35th anniversary with an award to a UCM student.
AILO is a trade organisation representing international life companies within the member states of the EEA, UK Crown Dependencies, and the British Overseas Territories of Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. It is offering one University College Isle of Man (UCM) student a special award to contribute to their education or career ambitions.
AILO has partnered with universities in other jurisdictions where it has members as part of the anniversarys celebrations. All of the student award winners will be chosen not only based on their grades, but also on their natural talent and enthusiasm for the insurance industry. The UCM award winner will be announced later in the year.
AILO chief executive officer, Bob Pain, recently visited UCM to officially launch the initiative.
He said: ‘Our student awards support AILO’s mission to encourage the next generation of financial professionals in the industry, and it aligns with education being one of the three pillars that are central to our mission. Alongside advocacy and analysis, education is a key element of our activities for current and future professionals working in our industry. That’s why we wanted to celebrate our anniversary by rewarding students from the generation which will go on to shape the future of the life sector, both here on the island and internationally.
‘We’re really looking forward to using this partnership to find out more about the fantastic work being done by staff and students at UCM, and of course to presenting one student with our award.’
Gail Corrin, UCM’s higher education manager, said: ‘We’re delighted working with AILO, such a highly-respected organisation, and thank Bob and his colleagues for choosing a UCM student as an award recipient.
‘The life industry will continue to create many career opportunities for our students in the years ahead, so it’s great to be working with an organisation that will help to support the sector’s future development.’
AILO represents insurance companies and firms in supporting industries (such as technology, fund management and service providers) in Europe and the rest of the world. It has a long association with the Crown Dependencies, and with the Isle of Man in particular where today there are six member firms. The organisation that would in later years evolve to become AILO started with a meeting here on the island that was attended by representatives from international insurers from the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Luxembourg.
AILO’s mission is to develop knowledge within its membership and externally; to provide a strong voice for the industry that’s respected by regulators and law makers, and to provide insightful data to help members develop strategies to support their key activities, projects and future growth.