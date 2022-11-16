Subscribe newsletter
Charity A Little Piece of Hope has held its annual Heroes of Mann awards to celebrate children’s champions in the island.
The awards, which were held on Friday, were designed to recognise those who go above and beyond for our community, and reward individuals for their bravery and achievements.
The night included a performance by singer Poppy Mcgowan. Poppy, aged nine, sang ‘On My Own’ from Les Miserables to an audience of 140 people.
Seventeen awards were given out:
Little star, aged seven or under: Mckenzie Holmes won for his bravery and attitude despite facing blindness.
Gold star, aged eight to twelve: Charlie Hurst for facing chemotherapy and a second bone marrow transplant despite being only 10, with bravery.
Superstar, aged 13 plus: George Booth for his efforts with fundraising for Ukraine and being an outstanding high school student, despite being a young carer.
Skies the limit, fundraiser of the year: Alfie Oddy who raised money for Isle Listen despite facing anxiety himself.
Heart in a million, young carer: Orry Teare for supporting his mum and caring for her full time.
The judges choice award: Cameron Turner for him achieving at school despite being hit by a car in his GCSE year.
Parent of courage: Jenna O’Sullivan nominated for being strong when her son was ill and ultimately died and fundraising for the much-needed facility in the island Rebecca House.
Grandparent of the year: Margaret Howie for always being there for her granddaughter despite being a full-time carer for her husband.
A family together: the Starkey family for supporting each other in the face of their oldest son having Down’s syndrome, whilst also supporting those around them.
Primary school teacher of the year: Jo Radcliffe for supporting children with additional needs for 20 plus years who have come through the doors of the pre-school assessment centre.
High school teacher of the year: Castle Rushen’s John Danielson for supporting children, being their inspiration and going above and beyond.
Inspirational community worker: Kelly Charman for supporting families in the north via her business Bright Beginnings Nursery.
Caring arms: Nicola Westhead for supporting the elderly which in turn supports their families.
Charity of the year: Riding for the Disabled for giving confidence and a skill to those who have a disability through horse riding.
The Hope Samara recognition award: Claire Kenne Douanla for going above and beyond in her duty as a midwife.
A legacy left: Ian Murphy who sadly passed away in July. Ian put smiles onto hundreds of children’s faces at Christmas time while playing Santa.
Hidden hero: Russell Rampton who supported charities A Little Piece of Hope and the food bank and sadly passed away this year.
