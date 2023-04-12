Barclaycard is to pull its credit card services from the island by the end of next month.
This follows Amex, Lloyds and Tesco which all withdrew their charge or credit cards from islanders in the past year.
Barclaycard customers were emailed this morning (Wednesday) saying the credit provider is closing accounts without a UK residential address.
The email said that customers have until June 21 to update their details, but for those with no address in the UK, their accounts will close within the next 10 weeks.
It added: ‘If you don’t have a UK residential address, then your card will unfortunately stop working on or after May 30 2023 and we’ll close your account on or shortly after June 21 2023.
‘We know that this may be disappointing and inconvenient, so we’re here to help you understand what this means for you and what to do next. If you have other accounts with us that are affected by these changes, we’ll contact you about them separately.’
Anyone with an outstanding balance will be required to continue repayments as normal, but the card itself will no longer work.
Barclaycard has said anyone with questions should contact it through the ‘Help’ section of its app.
We have contacted Barclaycard and the Department of Enterprise for comment.