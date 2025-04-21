The incident happened at just before 1.30pm in the car park of the Victoria Road store.
An eyewitness at the scene in Douglas said staff from the police, the fire and ambulance services were all in attendance.
A number of parking bays in part of the car park at the store were closed off to customers while emergency service staff worked at the scene.
It is understood the crash involved up to four vehicles although the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unclear.
One eyewitness said that a casualty taken away from the scene via a road ambulance although this has not been confirmed.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire confirmed staff were called to the scene at around 1.30pm to make the area safe in the aftermath of the crash.
The incident sparked large tailbacks near the Victoria Road store as customers queued to enter and exit the site.
Tesco and the Isle of Man Constabulary have been asked to comment.