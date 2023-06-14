Now there are questions about the future of town’s branch.
The application, submitted by John Wainwright of ‘3 Shires ATM Solutions’, says the bank is ‘looking to future proof 24-hour cash for the local area by providing an ATM machine accessible from the pavement as a valuable improvement to the area’.
It added: ‘The ATM will be serviceable without the requirement of a branch at this site.’
This application raised concerns about the future of the branch, which is the last in the town.
MHKs Tim Glover and Jason Moorhouse say the situation is worrying and a ‘concerning time for many local people and businesses’.
Colette Johnston, Barclays head of local markets, Isle of Man, said: ‘We can confirm a planning application has been made to install a new cash machine at Castletown Town Hall to secure access to cash within the local community for many years to come.
‘We do not comment on the future of Barclays branches.
‘The Barclays retail branch network is under constant review and any decision to close a branch will be communicated to our customers directly, providing a minimum of 12 weeks’ notice.
‘No such announcement has been made to date regarding Castletown branch.’
Mr Moorhouse also forwarded a comment from Castletown Town Commissioners which said: ‘We can confirm that we have worked with Barclays and a planning application has been made to install a new cash machine at Castletown town hall to secure access to cash within the local community for many years to come.’