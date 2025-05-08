The new chair of Castletown Commissioners has said he hopes the new board will be able to make the ‘right decisions’ for its residents.
Tony Brown, former Chief Minister and MHK for the town, was chosen to lead the local authority for the next year after topping the poll in last month’s election.
John Cringle will serve as vice chair of the commissioners, and three new committees have been set up so there is more ‘clarity’ over responsibilities.
Mr Brown said there is ‘no doubt’ that the people who went out to vote wanted a change, and he said he believes that change will come.
In his acceptance speech after securing the role, Mr Brown said: ‘It is a great honour for me to once again, after 45 years, take up the chairmanship of the board at Castletown Town Commissioners.
‘At the recent Commissioners election, it is clear from the result that the people of Castletown voted for a change, and change there will be - which we hope will meet the aspirations of our community.
‘We want to ensure that Castletown is a pleasant, enjoyable and happy place in which our community can live.
‘This board, like many of our residents, is very proud of our town, and we wish to see the town realise its full potential for it to be successful.
‘Today is when we start.’
Last month’s local authority elections saw seven commissioners elected to serve in Castletown.
On the night, Tony Brown topped the poll with 738 votes.
John Cringle, William Galley, Alan Leonard, Mahendrakumar Patel, Carol Quine and Laurence Watterson were also elected.
In a shock result, outgoing chairman Beth Cannan, and Castletown Commissioners stalwart Colin Leather failed to return to office.