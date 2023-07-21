Beach Buddies, in conjunction with Rushen Heritage Trust, is organising its latest litter pick at Brewery Beach in Gansey Bay on Sunday at 10.30am.
It will be the first time that Beach Buddies have teamed up with Rushen Heritage Trust volunteers and everyone is welcome to come and help with the beach clean.
Afterwards, hot drinks and biscuits will be provided in The Bone Mill, which is a small building on the shoreline. Beach Buddies has had a long-standing lease with The Bone Mill thanks to the Gawne family.
There has been a considerable amount of work done on the inside of The Bone Mill these last few months, supervised by regular Beach Buddies volunteer Carol Pickering, so the event gives a chance for everyone to have a look.
Thanks go out to John Quirk for organising the joining up of BeachBuddies and Rushen Heritage Trust.
- Beach Buddies is sponsored by FIM Capital and receives annual funding from DEFA.