Two Steam Packet sailings have been delayed tonight (December 18) due to ‘operational reasons’.
Flagship vessel Manxman was due to depart Douglas for Heysham at 7.15pm, but will now leave at the later time of 8.45pm.
Passengers have been asked to check in no later than 8pm in time for the sailing.
Meanwhile, the overnight return journey from Lancashire back to the island will now depart at 3am instead of 2.15am.
Passengers for this sailing have been asked to check in no later than 2.15am, to ensure a ‘prompt departure’.
Tomorrow morning’s 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham is scheduled to depart at the scheduled time.